Police seek public's help in locating missing 19-year-old last seen Friday

Police are searching for a 19-year-old who was last seen on Friday, Sept. 7.

According to police, Michelle Barnes was last seen on 13th at Broadway coming from volleyball practice in the West End.

She is described as being 5'4" and 180 pounds. She was last wearing her volleyball uniform that includes a black or grey T-shirt, black shorts, black socks and gym shoes. Before practice she was wearing a white shirt with green writing, tan pants and black or white shoes.

Police said she is in poor mental health.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call Police Dispatch at 513-765-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

