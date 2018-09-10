Flooding causes Riverbend to cancel Jason Aldean concert - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Flooding causes Riverbend to cancel Jason Aldean concert

By Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Riverbend Music Center and Jason Aldean announced that due to flooding, Aldean's Thursday concert would be canceled. (Credit: Jason Aldean) Riverbend Music Center and Jason Aldean announced that due to flooding, Aldean's Thursday concert would be canceled. (Credit: Jason Aldean)
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Bad news, country music fans: Luke Bryan may believe 'rain is a good thing,' but for Jason Aldean, it means a canceled concert.

The country crooner announced on his Twitter that due to the unprecedented amount of rainfall over the past few days, the Ohio River has risen above flood stage.

That means Riverbend had to cancel the Thursday concert.

You can find the remaining 2018 concert schedule for Riverbend here.

Riverbend Music Center also took to Twitter to announce the concert was canceled with the same message.

Both Riverbend and Aldean say refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly