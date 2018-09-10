Grant County man sentenced to 14 years for distributing, possessing child porn

A Grant County, Ky., man was sentenced last Thursday to 14 years in federal prison for distributing and possessing child pornography.

Charles Moran Jr., 44, previously admitted in June 2017 he used his computer to download hundreds of images of child pornography and made them available to sharing with other users, according to court documents.

Detectives with the Electronic Crimes Unit of the Campbell County Police Department were conducting online undercover investigations of child pornography.

When Moran was arrested in Oct. 2017, investigators found over 1,000 images of child pornography on his computer, which depicted sex acts against children ranging in ages from 6-months-old to teenagers.

Moran pleaded guilty to the charges in May 2018.

