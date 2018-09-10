Neighbors: Lawn lights an easy pull for thieves

Solar-powered lawn lights appear to be a new target for thieves, say Tri-State neighbors.



“I've seen a man walking down the street, watched him lean over and he took my light,” Reading resident Jerri Lynn Kelly said after reviewing her security camera’s footage.



Sets of lawn lights can cost anywhere between $15 and $70 but they are proving to be an easy grab for criminals. Kelly tells us it’s not about the cost of the item but rather how often these types of thefts occur.



“You see where people are getting in people’s cars, stealing money,” Kelly said. “They’ve gotten into my husband’s truck before we had security cameras, took all the money out. My one son’s Jeep when he was home from college busted into that and, you know, it’s like when is enough is enough.”



Video shows the thieves going into or over fenced areas in Reading and Hamilton to steal the small light fixtures.



When it comes to the small stuff, Kelly says, neighbors need to keep a lookout for one another.



“People have got to watch out. If they want to have a safe neighborhood and say ‘hey, I’m going to move out’, that’s a copout I think, total copout,” Kelly said.



