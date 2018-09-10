Here's where you can watch the Sandlot for free this weekend

Great American Ball Park is playing The Sandlot for free Friday night at 8 p.m. (IMDB)

You're killing me Smalls!

If you feel like this week is taking 'for-ev-er,' Great American Ball Park wants to give you something to look forward to.

Friday, the ballpark is showing the iconic baseball movie for free.

Fans of the movie can join Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez, Scotty Smalls, and the rest of the team at 8 p.m. on the GABP videoboards.

Ballpark officials say fans should enter through the Kroger Fan Zone gates at the corner of Joe Nuxhall Way and Freedom Way.

Concessions will be available during the movie, the ballpark says.

Gates will open at 7:15 p.m., for those of you looking to snag a seat early and meet your Wendy Peffercorn.

If you're bringing your dad's souvenir baseball signed by Babe Ruth, we suggest not using it for a game of pick-up baseball.

