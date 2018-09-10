Fifth Third Bank shooting survivor released from hospital

Brian Sarver, one of two survivors in the Fifth Third Bank shooting, was released from the hospital Monday. (Credit: Lisa Sarver)

One of two surviving victims of Thursday's Fifth Third Bank shooting is now back home with his family.

45-year-old Brian Sarver was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday afternoon after a five-day stay. He is now at his Lebanon home with his wife and kids.

Sarver's wife, Lisa, says she's thankful he's home.

"You see this on the news or in movies, but you never think it will happen and you don't want it to happen to anyone and then it does," she said.

MORE: 'Miracle' is how husband describes what happened to Fifth Third shooting victim

Sarver has been an active church member at The River Church in Liberty Township for more than a decade, the church says.

"We're very grateful that he has survived this incredible tragedy and evil," said Lead Pastor, Brad Mitchell

Mitchell also said Sarver worked at the church as a youth ministry teacher.

"He has a lot of grit and determination packed up into a very tender and sensitive spirit. I have nothing but the upmost respect for Brian," said Mitchell.

Friends and family say Sarver is a man who puts the love his community gives him back into it.

They say he is also volunteers as a coach for the 4th grade Warriors football team in the Lebanon Community Youth Program.

"As a church family we're gathering around their family to provide the care they need to focus on his healing in every aspect," said Mitchell.

Sarver works as a project manager for CBRE, a real estate company.

CBRE released the following statement:

Last Thursday was a sad day for everyone at CBRE. Our colleague, Brian Sarver, was performing work for our client, Fifth Third, on site and was a victim of the shooting. After undergoing emergency surgery, he is recovering. We are monitoring Brian's progress and supporting his family at this extremely difficult time.

Whitney Austin, the second surviving shooting victim, is still in the hospital. She was shot 12 times and is listed in "fair condition."

