Macy's opening 2nd Greater Cincinnati Backstage in Anderson

Macy's is opening a second Backstage location in the Tri-State.

The store will open Sept. 15 inside Macy's Anderson Towne Center department store.

The first 200 customers will receive a scratch-off gift card.

The new Backstage covers 13,600 feet on the second floor of the retailer's Anderson Township location.

Macy's opened its first hometown Backstage at Tri-County Mall on April 14.

Backstage is an off-price retailer meant to compete with stores like T.J. Maxx. It offers merchandise not found in the company's larger stores.

