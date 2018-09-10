Ohio task force 1 deployed to Carolinas ahead of Hurricane

Ohio Task Force 1 says they've been deployed to the Carolinas as a Water Ready Package. (Ohio Task Force 1)

Hurricane relief will soon be coming to the Carolinas from Ohio.

Ohio Task Force One say they have been activated and will be deployed as a Water Ready Package Tuesday morning.

a WRP is a 16-member team that allows Urban Search and Rescue resources to establish or enhance operations in a water environment, officials say. They are capable of continuous 24-hour operations.

The team will be made up of one Water Rescue Manager, two water rescue squad officers, four boat operators, five water rescue specialists, one logistics specialist, one medical specialist, and two support specialists.

The team will head to Kinston, North Carolina after meeting in Kettering at 6 a.m.

