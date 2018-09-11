AG: Issue easing drug crime penalties would worsen crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Republican candidate for Ohio governor says a November ballot issue aimed at reducing sentences for many drug crimes would make the state's drug epidemic much worse.
Attorney General Mike DeWine said Monday that Issue 1 could erase the progress Ohio has made against the deadly opioid crisis.
The constitutional amendment would reduce felony offenses for buying and using a host of drugs, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and LSD, to misdemeanor offenses.
Jail time couldn't be imposed until the third offense.
DeWine Democratic opponent, Richard Cordray, backs Issue 1.
Cordray says drug dealers need to serve long prison sentences, but he says Ohio should do more to get low-level drug offenders substance abuse treatment instead of putting them in prison.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Officials say Ohio Task Force One has been activated and will be deployed as a Water Ready Package Tuesday morning.Full Story >
Officials say Ohio Task Force One has been activated and will be deployed as a Water Ready Package Tuesday morning.Full Story >
A 17-year-old was critically injured in a two vehicle crash that shut down River Road in Sedamsville, Cincinnati police said Monday.Full Story >
A 17-year-old was critically injured in a two vehicle crash that shut down River Road in Sedamsville, Cincinnati police said Monday.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for the second of two vehicles that struck and killed a 15-year-old girl on Harrison Avenue Monday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for the second of two vehicles that struck and killed a 15-year-old girl on Harrison Avenue Monday morning.Full Story >
A local animal rescue says they're in a tough and troubling situation after dealing with two break-ins in two weeks time.Full Story >
A local animal rescue says they're in a tough and troubling situation after dealing with two break-ins in two weeks time.Full Story >
Several University of Cincinnati students are restless after learning that a fellow classmate is accused of groping several females in their dorm room.Full Story >
Several University of Cincinnati students are restless after learning that a fellow classmate is accused of groping several females in their dorm room.Full Story >