Police: Men force woman to drive, shoot her with flare gun

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in northwestern Ohio are searching for six men who they say got into a woman's car, directed her to drive and then shot her in the face with a flare gun.
WTOL-TV reports the incident happened Monday evening in Toledo. Authorities say the six suspects got into the woman's car while she was stopped at a gas station. Police say the men directed the woman to drive to a location before they got out.
Authorities say one of the suspects shot the woman in the face with a flare gun before fleeing.
The woman drove herself to an area hospital. Police say she sustained serious burns to her face.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Information from: WTOL-TV, http://www.wtol.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
