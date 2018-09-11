Woman dies more than a year after Ohio State Fair thrill ride accident

KMG said an excessive corrosion on the interior of the gondola support beam dangerously reduced the beam's wall thickness over the years. (Source: Youtube)

A 19-year-old woman has died just over a year after she suffered a traumatic brain injury in a thrill ride accident at last year's Ohio State Fair.

Jennifer Lambert says she died Friday, said her attorney, James Arnold.

She had been in long-term care since the accident that killed an 18-year-old high school student.

Lambert died from liver failure and that her death may not have been directly related to the injuries she suffered at the fair, Arnold said.

She was 18 when a carriage on the Fire Ball ride broke apart and slammed onto the midway.

The ride's manufacturer blamed the accident on a rusted steel arm that held the carriage.

Earlier this year, Lambert received a $1.8 million settlement from the ride's owner and two private inspection companies.

