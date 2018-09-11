Coroner to release new details in Fifth Third Center shooting

Fifth Third Center reopened Monday for the first time since three people died and two others were hurt by a gunman last week. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)

Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco is scheduled to release new details in a 1 p.m. news conference Tuesday about the fatal shootings at Fifth Third Center Downtown.

Gunman Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, opened fire inside the bank's national headquarters on Fountain Square just after 9 a.m. Thursday, killing a Fifth Third Bank employee and two contractors and wounding two others.

Sammarco has said she met with one of the victims, Prudhvi Kandepi, 25, at a local Hindu temple.

They also shared the same Indian hometown and heritage.

Sammarco has identified the other victims who died as 48-year-old Luis Calderon and 64-year-old Richard Newcomer, who will be laid to rest Tuesday. His funeral will be 10 a.m. at St. Veronica Church, 4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Rd.

One of the two surviving shooting victims, Whitney Austin, was hit 12 times.

The Fifth Third vice president is recovering at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She is listed in fair condition.

Her husband wrote in a Facebook post Monday her survival is a "miracle."

The other surviving shooting victim, Brian Sarver, was released from the hospital Monday night.

Cincinnati police responded within minutes of the first shot being fired and killed Perez in the lobby of the high-rise.

Cincinnati police have said Perez used a 9 mm handgun he legally bought about a month ago on the West Side and had more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

It remains unclear why he opened fire.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac has said the gunman's mental health history is one of several areas they are investigating.

