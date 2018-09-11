Amber Alert issued for 2 Cleveland children believed to be with mother after fatal shooting

An Amber Alert was issued overnight for Armani, 8, and Anijah Kelley, 4, who are believed to be in danger, police said. (Photo: Ohio Amber Alerts)

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two northeastern Ohio children taken by their mother after she reportedly killed their father, according to Cleveland police.

Armani Kelley, 8, and Anijah Kelley, 4, are believed to be in danger, police said early Tuesday.

Police said Arriel Bryant, 28, shot and killed Richard Kelley, 30, shortly after 8 p.m. Monday and fled with their children in a vehicle.

The shooting occurred after an argument on the 900 block of Alahambra Road on the city's East Side, according to police.

Kelley was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, they said.

The vehicle has been located at an undisclosed location, but the Bryant and children remain missing.

Bryant is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.