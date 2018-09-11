SWAT on scene in North Fairmount after shots fired as police investigate

Cincinnati police are blocking Baltimore Avenue in North Fairmount as they respond to a SWAT scene. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Sara Celi)

A SWAT team is on scene in North Fairmount after shots were fired from a building as police investigated on scene, police confirmed.

No injuries were immediately reported in the 1500 block of Grove Street, police said.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a 4:27 a.m. report of shots fired and woman screaming inside a building.

Shortly after police arrived, they reported shots being fired from the building, which they since surrounded, they confirmed.

Additional police were requested from Districts 3 and 5, and a SWAT team also was summoned, police said.

It's unclear if the shots were intentionally fired at officers.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

UPDATE: SWAT team arrives in North Fairmount.

Shots were fired as police investigated nearly 2 hours ago in the 1500 block Grove Street

Baltimore Avenue is shut down at Carll Street until further noticehttps://t.co/o7oy1VZOUX pic.twitter.com/exkNUOKvzc — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) September 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.