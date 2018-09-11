SWAT on scene in North Fairmount after shots fired as police inv - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

SWAT on scene in North Fairmount after shots fired as police investigate

By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SWAT team members arrive in North Fairmount (Photo: FOX19 NOW) SWAT team members arrive in North Fairmount (Photo: FOX19 NOW)
Cincinnati police are blocking Baltimore Avenue in North Fairmount as they respond to a SWAT scene. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Sara Celi) Cincinnati police are blocking Baltimore Avenue in North Fairmount as they respond to a SWAT scene. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Sara Celi)
A Cincinnati police SWAT vehicle arrives in North Fairmount. (Photo: FOX19 NOW) A Cincinnati police SWAT vehicle arrives in North Fairmount. (Photo: FOX19 NOW)
NORTH FAIRMOUNT, OH (FOX19) -

A SWAT team is on scene in North Fairmount after shots were fired from a building as police investigated on scene, police confirmed.

No injuries were immediately reported in the 1500 block of Grove Street, police said.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a 4:27 a.m. report of shots fired and woman screaming inside a building.

Shortly after police arrived, they reported shots being fired from the building, which they since surrounded, they confirmed.

Additional police were requested from Districts 3 and 5, and a SWAT team also was summoned, police said.

It's unclear if the shots were intentionally fired at officers.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Republicans lack votes _ and appetite _ to end 'Obamacare'

    Republicans lack votes _ and appetite _ to end 'Obamacare'

    Tuesday, September 11 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-09-11 05:06:21 GMT
    Tuesday, September 11 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-09-11 11:01:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cliff Owen). FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, photo, Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., waits to be sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence during his ceremonial swearing-in at the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill, in Washington. After years of trying to de...(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, photo, Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., waits to be sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence during his ceremonial swearing-in at the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill, in Washington. After years of trying to de...

    After years of trying to demolish former President Barack Obama's prized health care law, GOP leaders still lack the votes to succeed.

    Full Story >

    After years of trying to demolish former President Barack Obama's prized health care law, GOP leaders still lack the votes to succeed.

    Full Story >

  • White House says it's working to plan 2nd Trump-Kim meeting

    White House says it's working to plan 2nd Trump-Kim meeting

    Monday, September 10 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-09-10 20:43:49 GMT
    Tuesday, September 11 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-09-11 10:54:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, speak during the daily press briefing at the White House, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, speak during the daily press briefing at the White House, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington.

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is categorizing North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's new letter to President Donald Trump as "very warm" and "very positive."

    Full Story >

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is categorizing North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's new letter to President Donald Trump as "very warm" and "very positive."

    Full Story >

  • As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism

    As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism

    Tuesday, September 11 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-09-11 04:46:11 GMT
    Tuesday, September 11 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-09-11 10:54:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file). FILE - This June 11, 2012 file photo shows former Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward speaking during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Watergate in Washington. Woodward says top staffers in President Dona...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file). FILE - This June 11, 2012 file photo shows former Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward speaking during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Watergate in Washington. Woodward says top staffers in President Dona...

    Trump officials have rushed to distance themselves from the op-ed and from Woodward's book, both of which depict a White House mired in dysfunction.

    Full Story >

    Trump officials have rushed to distance themselves from the op-ed and from Woodward's book, both of which depict a White House mired in dysfunction.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly