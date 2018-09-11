Crews search for 8-year-old boy swept into Ky storm drain during flooding

Search and rescue crews have been working for more than 20 hours, with no sign of the child. (Photo: WAVE 3 News)

The search is on for an 8-year-old boy who officials believe was swept away in a storm drain outside Morehead on Sunday.

Rowan County officials said the 8-year-old and a 12-year-old fell into a culvert during heavy rain, which rushed toward the drain. The 12-year-old was able to get out.

The search for the boy started around 8 p.m. Sunday, but so far, search crews have not uncovered any sign of the child.

Severe storms are causing roads and creeks to flood, making the search more difficult.

Officials said the tributary he fell into is less than a mile long, but the storm drain feeds into Tripplett Creek.

Monday, drones, boats, cadaver dogs, and volunteers all searched the area around the creek.

“These folks all have kids, and they’re wanting the best outcome that’s possible,” Ronnie Day, Rowan County Emergency Management Director, said. “So everybody’s upbeat. Some of these guys have been in bed for about an hour. Some of them haven’t even been to bed you know, and they’re still here going at it. And hopefully we can put a closure to it.”

The community is gathering for a vigil Monday night as rescuers continue their search.

