Amber Alert issued for 2 children after fatal Ohio shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two Cleveland children who authorities say were taken by their mother after a shooting in which their father was killed.
Police say the children ages 4 and 8 were taken from their home by their mother, 28-year-old Arriel Bryant, after the Monday night shooting.
Cleveland.com reports that police called to the home found the children's father, 30-year-old Richard Kelley, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police are asking for anyone with information to call 911.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
