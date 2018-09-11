Court to decide if medical records can be evidence in buried baby case

Skylar Richardson is charged with murder in the death of her newborn baby found buried in a Warren County backyard.

The 12th Appellate District Court is hearing arguments from both sides in the Skylar Richardson case to determine which evidence will be allowed at trial.

In April, the attorney for Richardson, who is accused of killing her newborn, moved to block testimony from her doctor, who police say, tipped them off to the baby buried in her backyard, citing patient-client privilege.

"This court has found when a patient has disclosed privileged information to multiple parties its admissible in court," Prosecutor David Fornshell said, citing prior criminal cases.

Each side will present their arguments on their appeal which involved the use of communications between Richardson and her doctor at her trial.

They will get 20 minutes to make their argument to the Appeals Court judges.

SKYLAR DEFENSE: “Doctor patient privilege holds” arguing convos between Skylar & gynecologists are private @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/n8PwvGQ9aN — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) September 11, 2018

Police received the tip on July 14, 2017 from Hilltop OB-GYN Casey Boyce in reference to a "stillborn infant," according to an incident report.

A seven-page ruling handed down in April by Judge Don Oda considered 11 stipulations before the court having to do with Richardson's medical records and visits to the gynecologist as well as conversations which led to her doctor calling police about her baby buried in the back yard.

HAPPENING NOW: Judge Robert Ringland to Defense: “Unborn fetus is still a person - under Ohio law it’s a person under age of 18.” @FOX19 — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) September 11, 2018

Oda sealed the 11 stipulations and ruled in favor of the state, saying the information shared is admissible in court because her doctor suspected child abuse.

BREAKING NOW: Prosecutor says Skylar’s doc was concerned April 26 she had “no intention of having this baby” - Doc told Skylar “if you have any feelings you’re going to hurt this baby you need to let us know.” @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/hvePZEZYf2 — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) September 11, 2018

Richardson, now 19, is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering.

The former high school cheerleader, then 18-years-old, is accused of killing her newborn baby "Annabelle", burning the remains in the family's fire pit and then burying the remains in the backyard.

Shortly after her arrest last year, Fornshell said Richardson “purposely” caused the death of her baby. He described Richardson’s high-pressure life with a family “obsessed” with external appearances.

Her trial was scheduled to begin in on Monday, April 16, but it has been vacated until further notice.

