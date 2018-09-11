Local response begins ahead of Hurricane Florence

Duke Energy is deploying over 1,000 employees and contract workers from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Dale Lutz)

Matthew 25: Ministries is preparing to respond to help victims of Hurricane Florence once it hits the East Coast later this week. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)

Duke Energy crews left the Tri-State Tuesday morning to help victims of Hurricane Florence. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Dale Lutz)

Local agencies are beginning to gather supplies and head to the East Coast ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Duke Energy is deploying over 1,000 employees and contract workers from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana to help with prospective restoration efforts from Hurricane Florence, a utility spokeswoman said.

Duke Energy and its contractor crews gathered Tuesday morning at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s rest area along southbound I-71/75 in Florence before leaving in a caravan of 30 to 40 vehicles.

Line crews are traveling in bucket trucks, accompanied by supervisors, and fleet personnel, to North Carolina.

They are expected to arrive in Raleigh by Thursday and will dispatched to the hardest hit areas in the Carolinas to help restore power in the region, said Sally Thelen, Duke spokeswoman.

Ohio Task Force 1 deployed to Carolinas ahead of hurricane

An international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization in Blue Ash is preparing to respond to help, too. Trucks will be loaded at 9 a.m. Wednesday and be ready to go after the storm lands.

Matthew 25: Ministries' fleet of Disaster Response vehicles are assembling in preparation for a possible deployment.

The fleet includes two Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Units that can do up to 300 loads of laundry a day and an ice unit that can produce up to 10,000 pounds of ice daily.

There also will be two customized panel trucks loaded with supplies such as P&G personal care kits, household and cleaning products, Cintas first aid and safety kits and supplies, Pampers diapers, Charmin toilet paper, Tide Pods, and tarps.

“All models indicate that this is going to be a serious storm and we are making our preparations based on that,” said Tim Mettey, Matthew 25's chief operatig officer.

"Our team is ready to respond once the storm makes landfall and the track of the system becomes clear. We are in contact with partners in the area and will continue to work with them as the storm moves toward land. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who may be impacted by this storm.”

For the most current information on Matthew 25’s response, please visit their website www.m25m.org or follow Matthew 25 on Facebook and Twitter.

The organization accepts cash, credit card and internet donations for ongoing disaster aid and humanitarian relief programs.

More than 99 percent of cash and in-kind donations go toward programs, organizers say. All designated funds are used for the purpose intended.

Matthew 25 also welcomes volunteers six days a week at their Blue Ash facility.

For the most up-to-date information about Matthew 25: Ministries’ humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts please contact Joodi Archer or Mary Tignor at (513) 793-6256 or visit their website at www.m25m.org.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.