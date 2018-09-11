Former Mayor of Rabbit Hash Lucy Lou passed away at 12-years-old. (Source: Bobbi Layne Kayser)

The border collie dog and former mayor of Rabbit Hash, Lucy Lou, has passed away.

Lucy Lou served in office from 2008 to 2016 and died Sept. 10 at the age of 12.

She retired on Nov. 8, 2016.

The four-legged top dog was the first Rabbit Hash mayor to not die in office.

"She was an astounding canine who brought joy to many more people than just her immediate family. I'm so proud to have known her and shared these short years on earth with her. Run free and easy, sweet girl. Momma loves you," her owner, Bobbi Layne Kayser, posted on Facebook.

The Rabbit Hash General Store was destroyed by a large fire in February 2016 that left nothing but its smoldering foundation and three partial walls.

It reopened in April 2017.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.