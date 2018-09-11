Woman killed, dad injured when tree falls on car in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an 18-year-old woman has been killed and her father injured when a large tree fell on their car during an Ohio rainstorm.
The Canton Repository reports the woman has been identified as Sydney Kleptach, of Plain Township. The freshman goalkeeper on the University of Mount Union women's soccer team died Monday at a hospital following the Sunday afternoon accident.
Her father, 48-year-old Brian Kleptach, was hospitalized after a large tree uprooted and fell onto the car he was driving in Plain Township, 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of Cleveland.
Major C.J. Stantz of the Stark County Sheriff's Office says a combination of wind and rain-soaked soil likely caused the tree to fall at the exact moment the car traveled beneath it.
Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The search is on for an 8-year-old boy who officials believe was swept away in a storm drain outside Morehead on Sunday.Full Story >
The search is on for an 8-year-old boy who officials believe was swept away in a storm drain outside Morehead on Sunday.Full Story >
According to Sammarco, Santa Perez was killed by shotgun wound to the head. He also had several other wounds.Full Story >
According to Sammarco, Santa Perez was killed by shotgun wound to the head. He also had several other wounds.Full Story >
A SWAT team is responding to North Fairmount after shots were fired from a building as a woman screamed inside and police investigated on scene, police confirmed.Full Story >
A SWAT team is responding to North Fairmount after shots were fired from a building as a woman screamed inside and police investigated on scene, police confirmed.Full Story >
Authorities issued an Amber Alert for two northeastern Ohio children taken by their mother after she reportedly killed their father, according to Cleveland police.Full Story >
Authorities issued an Amber Alert for two northeastern Ohio children taken by their mother after she reportedly killed their father, according to Cleveland police.Full Story >
An international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization in Blue Ash is preparing to respond to help victims of Hurricane Florence once it roars ashore on the East Coast later this week.Full Story >
An international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization in Blue Ash is preparing to respond to help victims of Hurricane Florence once it roars ashore on the East Coast later this week.Full Story >