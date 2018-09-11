GoldStar bringing Chilifest back to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A reason to rejoice... for Gold Star Chili lovers.
After a 14 year absence, the Gold Star ChiliFest returns on Saturday, Oct. 6.
The festival will, of course, feature food trucks serving chili dishes. There will also be a chili cook off.
For the family, there will be games, live music, firefighter demonstrations, touch-a-truck, photos with firefighters, antique fire trucks and a smoke house.
The ChiliFest will run from noon to midnight at The Cincinnati Fire Museum and its adjacent lots on Plum and Court streets.
It's free to attend.