'It hits home for me every year': NKY firefighters remember lives lost in 9/11 attack

Students gather outside the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati on September 11. (FOX19 NOW)

Firefighters gather outside the World Peace Bell and Exhibit Center in Newport, Ky. to remember the victims of 9/11. (FOX19 NOW)

Several firefighters gathered outside of The World Peace Bell and Exhibit Center in Newport, Kentucky on Tuesday, to honor and remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

"It hits home for me every year," Lt. Jimmy Adams with the Covington Fire Department said. "It brings up a lot of emotion. There is a lot to be said for the way the world changed that day. It changed for a lot of people. There is a lot of common folks that were involved, but for us in the fire service this will be something that I will never forget even after I am long and retired."

The attacks on the World Trade Center happened 17 years ago Tuesday.

Whether in the Tri-State or beyond, local firefighters say it's important to have these ceremonies every year.

"I am extremely honored to be here," Kentucky Professional Firefighters Organization President Joe Baer said. "I have spoke at a few of these over the years and some other memorial services but this one really has some significance with the Peace Bell and all the history and tradition in Northern Kentucky."

In addition to the ceremony in Newport. Several students gathered at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati to pay their respects by singing the National Anthem.

Ohio's Lt. Governor Mary Taylor was also in attendance.

