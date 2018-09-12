FCC extends unbeaten streak to 17 games

FC Cincinnati held of rival Louisville City FC Tuesday night to push its unbeaten streak to 17 games. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Joe Danneman | September 11, 2018 at 11:44 PM EST - Updated September 13 at 8:22 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati held off rival Louisville City FC Tuesday night to push its unbeaten streak to 17 games.

Picking up where they left off after Saturday's postponement due to rain, FCC and Louisville played a scoreless second half to finish with a final 1-0 score in favor of Cincinnati.

FCC hasn't lost a USL match since May and the 17 consecutive games without a loss ties Louisville for the longest unbeaten streak in league history.

The win also clinches FC Cincinnati a home game in the USL playoffs.