Source: Hamilton Co. Magistrate resigns after gripping woman by neck

A source says Primary Magistrate for Hamilton County Michael Bauchman has resigned after he gripped a woman by the back of her neck in the courthouse. (FOX19 NOW)

The Primary Magistrate for Hamilton County Courts has resigned, a source says.

The resignation comes after an incident that unfolded outside of his courtroom, but remained inside the courthouse.

The source says court officials found out and gave Magistrate Michael Bachman the option to resign after he allegedly gripped a woman by the back of the neck. They say the incident happened after the woman got 'visibly heated' about the status of a protection order she filed.

FOX19 NOW is working to get surveillance video of the incident.

Bachman has not responded for comment.

