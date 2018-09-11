'Just deal with your consequences' says brother of Western Hills teen killed in hit-skip

Gabriella Rodriguez, the Western Hills student that was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning. (Source: Cincinnati Public Schools)

Rodriguez was hit and killed by a white Toyota Corolla Monday while trying to catch a bus. (FOX19 NOW)

Hundreds gathered at Western Hills High School in remembrance of 15-year-old Gabby Rodriguez who was killed in a hit-skip Monday. (FOX19 NOW)

Family members of Gabby Rodriguez are asking whoever hit and killed the teen to come forward. (FOX19 NOW)

Friends and family of the 15-year-old hit and killed by a car Monday morning gathered to remember the teen Tuesday night.

Hundreds gathered at Western Hills High School in remembrance of Gabby Rodriguez.

"I am overwhelmed at the love everybody is showing my daughter. Thank you!" Gabby's mother Shawna said to the crowd.

Members of the Rodriguez family shared fond memories of the sophomore softball star.



"She was a light bulb, everywhere she went she brought light to everyone," her brother Sebastian said. "She just brought joy, I mean, she was my sister so she was my rock."

Rodriguez was hit while trying to catch a bus for school and was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by Kenosha Sanders, 27, according to police.

Sanders stopped at the scene, but a white Toyota Corolla hit Rodriguez a second time while she was trying to get back on her feet.

Cincinnati Police are still looking for a the car that was involved in the hit-skip that took Gabby's life. They say it is an older model, possibly 2010, with Ohio plates.



"Just deal with your consequences," Sebastian Rodriguez said. "We got our deck of cards that we got to deal with, our own deck of cards. You got to deal with yours. Just lay your cards on the table, just deal with the consequences."

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.



