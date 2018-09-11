CPS student records accidentally sent to wrong fax number

CPS is investigating after student records were faxed to the wrong number. (FOX19 file)

Cincinnati Public Schools is investigating after FOX19 made the district aware that student records were faxed to the wrong number.

Medical records, report cards, social security cards and birth certificates of three students who attended Frederick Douglass Elementary School were sent to a random West Chester resident's fax machine.

"That's crazy. Yeah, I got to get to the bottom of this," said Shakiya Lewis, mother of 9-year-old Remy who used to attend Frederick Douclass.

Lewis says her son no longer attends Frederick Douglass and wants to know how this happened.

"This could have been really, really bad. Records of my baby's birth certificate and his medical card, which has social on there so you know they could have bills or anything in my baby's name," said Lewis.

CPS released a statement after they were made aware of the incident.



CPS received a report that some student records were inadvertently sent to a wrong fax number. CPS is reviewing this issue immediately to make sure all student data is secured. We're taking the report seriously. Presuming the report to Fox19 is correct, CPS regrets the error.

The district declined to comment further saying "we're sticking to our original statement," after they were asked whether there was any reason to doubt the fax.

"It's very disturbing because if my son's information could of gotten into the hands of the wrong person than you know things could have went totally different," said Lewis.

FOX19 handed over Lewis' son's documents. She said she plans to shred the other documents if parents can't be located.

West Chester Don Druck, the man who was faxed the document says, "Right away I looked at that and thought they evidently got the wrong number."

Druck says he tried reaching out to the school but couldn't get through to anyone so he decided to call our news station.

"Cause if they made that mistake with me, it could happen with anyone else," he said.

A local attorney says while it is probably an honest mistake it could be a violation of FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act).

According to the fax cover sheet, the records were being sent from the elementary school to Orion Academy.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.