12 indicted in Clermont County marijuana bust

Authorities say they recovered 270 pounds of marijuana as a result of a yearlong investigation into trafficking in Clermont County. (Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

Twelve people were indicted in a Clermont County marijuana bust on Sept. 11, 2018. (Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

A Clermont County grand jury indicted 12 people Tuesday after a yearlong investigation into marijuana trafficking, according to a press release from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities seized 270 pounds of marijuana -- valued at $500,000 -- $607,500 in cash and 12 vehicles as a result of the investigation.

The defendants are also accused of gambling millions of ill-gotten dollars at Jack Casino, according to the press release.

The investigation began in September 2017, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, and required assistance from the Hamilton County Drug Reduction Task Force, the Warren County Drug Task Force, the Northern Kentucky Drug Task Force, the Butler County BURN Unit, the Cincinnati Police Department and the Ohio Casino Commission Investigative Unit.

The indicted defendants and their charges are:

Bryan Fester, Clermont County, trafficking in marijuana, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, money laundering and possession of marihuana.

Dylan Curless, Clermont County, trafficking in marijuana, possessing criminal tools and possessing a defaced firearm.

Cynthia Fester, Clermont County, trafficking in marijuana , possession of marijuana , engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity , money laundering and possessing criminal tools .

possession of marijuana engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity money laundering possessing criminal tools Zachery Fester, Hamilton County, trafficking in marijuana and possession of marihuana.

trafficking in marijuana and possession of marihuana. Kirsten Heinrich, Clermont County, possession of marijuana.

Kendall Hollis, Clermont County, trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Linda Malin, Clermont County, permitting drug abuse.

Joshua Plummer, Hamilton County, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, money laundering, possessing criminal tools and illegal assembly of chemicals for manufacture of drugs.

Andrew Waters, Clermont County, trafficking in marijuana (two counts).

Michael Ly, Butler County, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, money laundering, conspiracy to trafficking marijuana and possession of criminal tools (warrant to arrest).

Nhat Ly, Cambpell County, Kentucky, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in marijuana, money laundering and possessing criminal tools (warrant to arrest).

Ung Ken Ly, Oakland, California, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, two counts of trafficking in marijuana, two counts of possession of marijuana, money laundering and possessing criminal tools (warrant to arrest).

Throughout the investigation, 42 search warrants were served. Authorities identified several businesses used to launder money, including The Pacific Kitchen, Montgomery; MZ & NL, LLC, Cincinnati; CWPR, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; Ashlee's Chicken, Cincinnati; and Timmy's Wok, Hamilton, among other, according to the press release.

The defendants collectively gambled more than $100 million at Jack Casino, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing and more indictments are expected, according to the press release.

