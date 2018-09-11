Colerain community gives two-year-old with terminal cancer early Christmas

It's Christmas-time in Colerain for a young boy with cancer. The community is turning the town into a winter wonderland in hopes of giving the little boy a reason to smile.

Brody Allen is only two, but he is already fighting for his life. Allen is battling a rare and brain spine cancer. The Colerain boy's life changed in May when he abruptly got his diagnosis.

Still, it has not affected his spirit.

"He doesn't know that he's sick, and he doesn't let it stop him," said McKenzie Allen, Brody's sister.

Brody's parents call the entire situation overwhelming. They are taking it day by day, minute by minute.

"An awful thing that I wouldn't wish on anyone," said Todd Allen, Brody's father. "Unimaginable."

When doctors told them that Brody will likely not make it through the year, they knew they needed to change their holiday plans. Because for the Allens, Christmas is a big deal.

"Just a magical feeling in our hearts, and it's kind of always just been our favorite holiday," said McKenzie.

From the traditions and treats, to the lights and decorations, they are bringing out the Christmas cheer early this year.



"Give him the best, most amazing Christmas we could possibly give him," said Todd.

It seems the giving season is spreading this September. People from all over, including neighbors, strangers, and friends, are playing their part by donating décor, sending Christmas cards, and brightening their homes to brighten Brody's day.



"We can't thank people enough. From my family to yours, thank you, God bless you," said Todd.

With the project only beginning, there is much more to come for Brody to ensure that he gets the happy holiday he wholeheartedly deserves.



"While his treatments didn't work, I'm still really grateful for the time we do get to have with him, and just seeing him happy makes it less terrible," said McKenzie. "It's amazing, and I can't help but say thank you."

To the Allens, what the community is doing for Brody is proof that Christmas is not simply a set date on calendar - it's a feeling that comes from the heart.

There are many ways the community can continue to help the Allen family give Brody a special early Christmas.

If you would like to donate holiday décor or send Brody a Christmas card, you can mail/drop off letters/items to their home at 9696 Adair Court, Cincinnati 45251.

Online donations are being collected through a GoFundMe page.

An Italian dinner fundraiser is set for Saturday, September 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Darling Farm Condominiums Clubhouse in Burlington.

A second fundraiser will take place Saturday, September 22 from 12 to 8 p.m. at the Florence Elks Lodge.

People in Colerain and in surrounding communities are also being encouraged to decorate their homes early for Christmas and then let the Allen family know, so they can bring Brody by the home to see the decorations and lights.

You can follow Brody's journey via the Team Brody Facebook group.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

