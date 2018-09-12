Great-grandson to attend fundraiser named for President Taft

CINCINNATI (AP) - Former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft is set to address attendees at a political fundraiser named for his famous great-grandfather.
The Hamilton County Republican Party is calling Friday's event its first annual President William Howard Taft Luncheon. The Cincinnati-born William Howard Taft was the 10th U.S. president, serving from 1909 to 1913, as well as the nation's 10th chief justice.
His great-grandson, Bob, served two terms as governor, from 1999 to 2007. The Republican currently works at the University of Dayton.
Author Jeffrey Rosen will also speak at the event, which is designed to raise money for local judicial candidates. Rosen wrote an installment on William Howard Taft for The American President Series.
Tickets for the event range from $100 to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
