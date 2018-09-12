Ohio set to award latest prizes in opioid science challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio is set to announce prize winners in the second stage of its global technology challenge aimed at finding solutions to the U.S. opioid crisis.
The contest's challenge phase culminates Wednesday. It invited business and innovation experts from around the world to propose technologies for diagnosing, treating or fighting opioid addiction or for protecting medical professionals and first responders from exposure to dangerous opioid residue.
Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) called in last year's State of the State address for an effort promoting the use of science against the deadly prescription painkiller epidemic.
That turned into a two-pronged effort including the $8 million Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge and $10 million in research-and-development grants.
The goal of the latest phase was to generate technical solutions in areas of unfilled need.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It's Christmas-time in Colerain for a young boy with cancer. The community is turning the town into a winter wonderland in hopes of giving the little boy a reason to smile.Full Story >
It's Christmas-time in Colerain for a young boy with cancer. The community is turning the town into a winter wonderland in hopes of giving the little boy a reason to smile.Full Story >
Two young Ripley County siblings died less than three months apart and their sibling is a suspect, prosecutors say.Full Story >
Two young Ripley County siblings died less than three months apart and their sibling is a suspect, prosecutors say.Full Story >
A Clermont County grand jury indicted 12 people Tuesday after a yearlong investigation into marijuana trafficking, according to a press release from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A Clermont County grand jury indicted 12 people Tuesday after a yearlong investigation into marijuana trafficking, according to a press release from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Cincinnati Public Schools is investigating after FOX19 made the district aware that student records were faxed to the wrong number.Full Story >
Cincinnati Public Schools is investigating after FOX19 made the district aware that student records were faxed to the wrong number.Full Story >
The Primary Magistrate for Hamilton County Courts has resigned, a source says.Full Story >
The Primary Magistrate for Hamilton County Courts has resigned, a source says.Full Story >