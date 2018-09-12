Cincinnati approves bus-only traffic lane pilot program

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati will test a bus-only traffic lane in its downtown area.
WCPO-TV reports the City Council's Education, Innovation and Growth Committee voted unanimously to approve the trial Tuesday. Under the plan, only bus traffic will be permitted to use the right parking lane on Main Street between Government Square and Central Parkway during rush hour.
The trial will determine both the effect on traffic and bus arrival times. Parking is already restricted in the lane between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. so it won't be altered.
Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld says the bus-only lanes are an integral part of growing cities. Sittenfeld believes the lanes make cities attractive to people.
Officials say the city needs to remove a curb "bump-out" along the route before the trial starts.
Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com
