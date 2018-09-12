Ex-employees: Doc in sex abuse inquiry aimed ads at students

By KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Former employees say the Ohio State University team doctor accused of groping young men decades ago also had an off-campus men's clinic, which was marketed in the campus newspaper with ads promising prompt treatment of genital problems, plus a student discount.
The ads published in 1996 don't mention Dr. Richard Strauss. But two former students who say they did clerical work for Strauss confirmed the connection and described the sparsely equipped clinic he briefly ran in an office building roughly a mile from campus.
One of those ex-employees, Brian Garrett, is among the 145 former students who have reported firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by Strauss.
The doctor retired in 1998 and killed himself in 2005. His relatives have said they were shocked by the allegations recently raised against him.
