Police: Man shot, critically hurt in home invasion

A man was shot and critically hurt in a home invasion robbery in Hartwell overnight, Cincinnati police said Wednesday.

The victim, who is in his late 20s, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center shortly after the shooting was reported on Anthony Wayne Avenue at 12:19 a.m., according to police.

There may be two or three suspects, police said.

At least two of them wore dark hoodies and carried guns.

