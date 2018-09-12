Police: Man stabbed several times, female in custody

A man was taken to the hospital with several stab wounds, police said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati police investigate a stabbing on Sunnyhill Drive in the Villages of Roll Hill early Wednesday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW)

A man was found stabbed several times, and a female was taken into custody as a possible suspect on Cincinnati's West Side early Wednesday, police said.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his back and chest in the 2400 block of Sunnyhill Drive in the Villages of Roll Hill about 4:45 a.m., according to police.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where officers said he is expected to recover.

The female was taken into custody shortly after.

