Ohio Task Force 1 deploys 2nd water rescue team ahead of Hurricane Florence

Ohio Task Force 1 has deployed two water rescue teams to North Carolina. (Photo: Facebook)

A second water rescue team from Ohio Task Force 1 is being deployed to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Sixteen members of the statewide urban search and rescue unit are scheduled to leave Kettering at 9 a.m. Wednesday for Raleigh, according to their Facebook page.

Ohio Task Force 1 deployed their first 16-member team to North Carolina on Tuesday.

The task force is made up of firefighters and first responders from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and operates through FEMA Urban Search and Rescue.

While the firefighters are gone, agencies will cover their shifts with overtime paid for by federal authorities.

Last year, Ohio Task Force 1 rescued victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Two members, Cincinnati Fire Captain Mike Cayse and Sycamore Township Fire Captain Jeff Newman, appeared on FOX19 NOW Morning News when they returned home and shared their experiences with viewers.

WATCH: Ohio Task Force 1 returns from Texas, gears up for Hurricane Irma response

This time, once they team arrives in Raleigh, they will set up a base of operations close to but not in the hazard zone.

Hurricane Florence is barreling toward the Southeast as a category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph.

It is forecast to approach the coastline of the Carolinas by Friday and could sit around for days, unloading massive damage, damaging winds and life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain.

Authorities are warning it will likely be the worst storm in decades and perhaps a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.