Man charged with SWAT call, assaulting women

A 26-year-old North Fairmount man was arrested and charged following a SWAT standoff at his residence Tuesday.

David White is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court on charges of inducing panic and assault.

Cincinnati police arrested him Tuesday morning after a SWAT team extricated him from his Grove Street home, court records show.

SWAT team responds to shots fired in North Fairmount

Officers responded to the residence for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they heard multiple shots being fired within a residence and a woman screaming for help, the complaint reads.

White refused to come of the home, prompting the SWAT call up.

They found him in an upstairs bedroom with a woman who he's charged with assaulting and injuring, a criminal complaint states.

Police also found a 9 mm handgun.

When White goes to court at 9 a.m., he will face the judge on an unrelated domestic violence charge filed last month.

Police signed a warrant for him back on Aug. 7, accusing him of hitting and scratching a woman the previous day.

A criminal complaint shows he went to her home drinking a bottle of Hennessy cognac. He gave her $30 for child support, and they argued.

Then, according to the court record, he hit her, causing bruising to her face and scratches on her stomach.

