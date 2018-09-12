Macy's to hire 80K seasonal employees for holidays

Macy's Inc. said Wednesday it plans to hire about 80,000 seasonal workers for the holiday season.

The employees will fill positions nationwide at Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores, call centers, distribution centers and online fulfillment centers, company officials said.

A hiring event will be be held 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18.

“Macy’s Inc. is focused on providing customers with a great shopping experience, and we wouldn’t be able to do that without our colleagues – who are the key to our success,” said John Harper, Macy’s chief stores officer, in a news release.

“Seasonal colleagues play an especially important role in the Macy’s holiday shopping experience, whether in a store, a fulfillment or distribution center or in a call center. We’re thrilled to offer seasonal colleagues flexibility, competitive hourly income and a merchandise discount. Additionally, the majority of our colleagues, full-time, part-time and seasonal, are eligible for our Path to Growth Incentive in 2018.”

About 23,500 of the total seasonal positions will be based in direct-to-consumer fulfillment facilities, an increase of 5,500 positions from last year.

These positions are located in megacenters in Goodyear, AZ; Cheshire, CT; Tulsa, OK; Portland, TN; and Martinsburg, WV, as well as in product-specific fulfillment centers in Sacramento, CA; Stone Mountain, GA; Secaucus, NJ; and Joppa, MD.

About 1,500 colleagues will be hired to interact with customers via telephone, email and online chat at customer service centers in Mason, OH; Clearwater, FL; and Tempe, AZ.

Another 1,000 people will be hired across the country to support the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Santalands and other iconic holiday events.

Applicants who are able to attend the hiring event are encouraged to visit all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s Backstage stores, as well as the company’s call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.

Candidates interested in open positions can apply and discover opportunities by visiting macysJOBS.com or bloomingdalesJOBS.com.

