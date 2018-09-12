Oak Hills student identified as teen critically injured River Ro - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Oak Hills student dies from River Road crash

By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Digital Content Producer
Conner Cain (Provided by Oak Hills High School) Conner Cain (Provided by Oak Hills High School)
River Road is shut down due to a serious crash at Stille Drive in Sedamsville, Cincinnati police said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama) River Road is shut down due to a serious crash at Stille Drive in Sedamsville, Cincinnati police said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
SEDAMSVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

A 17-year-old Oak Hills student has died from critical injuries in a crash on River Road Monday, school officials said Wednesday.

"Last night, I was notified of the tragic death of one of our students, senior Conner Cain. Conner was involved in an automobile accident on Monday morning, resulting in injuries from which he was unable to recover," wrote Oak Hills High School Principal Travis Hunt in a letter to students, parents and staff.

"Please keep the Cain family in your thoughts. We appreciate the comfort already extended by our school community.  Guidance counselors are available throughout the day at the high school for any students and staff needing assistance and support.

"We will share information about funeral services when it is available."

Cincinnati police responded to the two-vehicle accident at Stille Drive in Sedamsville shortly after 9 a.m.

Police said Cain was driving a 2004 Ford Taurus westbound on River Road when he crossed the double yellow line.

A preliminary investigation has determined his car hit an eastboundf 2014 Ford F-150, they said.

Cain was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition until his death Tuesday.

The other driver, 26-year-old Kenneth Orloff, was treated on scene and released, police said.

Both drivers wore seatbelts, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Excessive speed and impairment appear do not appear to be factors, according to police.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit: 513-352-2514.

