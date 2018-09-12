City council postpones decision on homeless camp in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A city council in Ohio has postponed a vote about whether residents of a tent city on private property can continue living there.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports Akron City Council members said Monday they wanted time to review a 1,000-page document prepared by legal advocates for 44 homeless people living in the northeast Ohio encampment.
The encampment sits on property owned by local businessman Sage Lewis, who founded the nonprofit Homeless Charity after Akron officials relocated a homeless camp last January. It has a 20-person waitlist.
A judge in southwest Ohio banned homeless camps from all of Hamilton County last month. The order ended a monthlong tug-of-war between local officials and homeless advocates in Cincinnati.
The Akron City Council plans to continue discussing the issue next Monday.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
