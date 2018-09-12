Court declines appeal from woman charged with killing 3 sons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman accused of suffocating her three young sons over a 13-month period has unsuccessfully appealed a court order that she undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
At issue is whether a confession made by defendant Brittany Pilkington can be used at her trial.
The Bellefontaine (behl-FOWN'-tihn) woman faces three counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of a toddler and two infants in 2014 and 2015. She has pleaded not guilty.
Pilkington's attorneys argue the confession should be tossed after their experts concluded Pilkington has brain damage and a low IQ. Logan County Judge Mark O'Connor has ordered an independent psychiatric evaluation.
An appeals court upheld O'Connor's order in May, and the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to hear the case. A message was left with Pilkington's attorney.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Two young Ripley County siblings died less than three months apart and their sibling is a suspect, prosecutors say.Full Story >
Two young Ripley County siblings died less than three months apart and their sibling is a suspect, prosecutors say.Full Story >
A 17-year-old Oak Hills student has died from critical injuries in a crash Monday on River Road, school officials said Wednesday.Full Story >
A 17-year-old Oak Hills student has died from critical injuries in a crash Monday on River Road, school officials said Wednesday.Full Story >
Macy's Inc. said Wednesday it plans to hire about 80,000 seasonal workers for the holiday season.Full Story >
Macy's Inc. said Wednesday it plans to hire about 80,000 seasonal workers for the holiday season.Full Story >
A 26-year-old North Fairmount man was arrested and charged following a SWAT standoff at his residence Tuesday.Full Story >
A 26-year-old North Fairmount man was arrested and charged following a SWAT standoff at his residence Tuesday.Full Story >
A second water rescue team from Ohio Task Force 1 is being deployed to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence.Full Story >
A second water rescue team from Ohio Task Force 1 is being deployed to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence.Full Story >