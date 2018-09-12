Ohio State University student from Loveland dies in fall from campus garage

An Ohio State University student from Loveland died Tuesday in a fall from a university parking garage, university officials said Wednesday.

Joshua Song's death is being investigated by Ohio State University Police and the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that the student who fell from the Lane Avenue Garage Tuesday morning has passed away," university officials said in a prepared statement.

"On behalf of the Ohio State community, our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Joshua Song during this difficult time.

"We have reached out to express our sympathy and offer our support to Joshua's family. Counseling is available for students affected by this tragedy: 614-292-5766."

Song was a fourth-year student majoring in food science and technology.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the incident occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the Lane Avenue Parking Garage, 2100 Neil Ave. Song was taken in critical condition to Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, where he later died.

This is the third student to die in a fall from a campus garage since 2017 and the first since classes resumed last month, the newspaper reports. Overall, four students have fallen from campus garages since 2017. One in February 2017 was later ruled a suicide.

When two students fell within four days of each other in April, including one who died, Ohio State University President Michael V. Drake announced the creation of a task force to improve mental-health resources and practices at the university.

This group of students, faculty and staff made several recommendations to enhance Ohio State's "broad network of support services," Drake wrote in a statement posted to OSU's Twitter account.

"We continue to work toward implementing many of these actions, which include further diversifying support resources, enhancing screening procedures and continuing to evaluate campus safety measures.

"We welcome your feedback and encourage your continued engagement in advancing our culture of care and support at Ohio State as we work to make our system even stronger."

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.