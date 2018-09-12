Teen arrested in Pleasant Ridge Chili robbery

A 17-year-old boy is under arrest in connection a robbery last month at Pleasant Ridge Chili.

The teen's case is expected to be bound over to adult court, where he would face harsher penalties if convicted.

Police said they connected him to the crime through tips, evidence from phone records, and items used in the robbery.

They took him into custody Monday at Roselawn apartment complex after a brief chase. Police said he fled from them into an apartment, where he hid under a bed.

Police said they found two guns on him, but they have determined the weapons were not used in the robbery at Pleasant Ridge Chili.

Investigators held the teen on unconnected warrants while they continued to collect evidence.

Gunman robs Pleasant Ridge Chili, fires shots at passerby

A witness who asked to remain anonymous said the armed suspect forced one of the employees to open the safe.

Within minutes, the witness said, the suspect ran out with cash.

This is not the first time Pleasant Ridge Chilli has been robbed.

Last year, then 19-year-old Christopher Binford was charged with aggravated robbery. Police said he held a waitress at gunpoint.

His lawyer, Clyde Bennett II, argued to the judge that Binford did not use a real gun. It was a BB gun.

But the judge described the crime as "cold and callous."

