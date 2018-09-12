Crosstown Shootout tip-time now set

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout will be played on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.
This marks the second straight year the game will be played in the afternoon and will be the first Shootout in the newly renovated Fifth Third Arena.
It'll be the 86th meeting between UC and Xavier, with the Bearcats holding a 50-35 edge in the series. Xavier has won four of the last five meetings, including, a 13-point win at Cintas Center last season.
The game will be televised on ESPN 2.
