2 wounded in fatal Cincinnati shooting are back home

CINCINNATI (AP) - The two shooting victims who survived a gunman's attack in downtown Cincinnati are back home.
Thirty-seven-year-old Whitney Austin was discharged Tuesday evening from UC Medical Center, five days after a man opened fire inside the Fifth Third Bancorp headquarters and killed three people. Austin, a Fifth Third vice president, was shot at least 12 times and faces what her husband calls "a long road" in recovering physically and mentally.
Forty-five-year-old Brian Sarver was released Monday. He offered his thanks to God, prayers for other victims and families and thanks for all the expressions of support in a statement Tuesday.
Police are still trying to determine why 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez opened fire inside the bank building. Officers responded quickly and killed him in a hail of gunfire.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hurricane Florence, a dangerous Category 4 storm, is almost the size of four states of Ohio combined, according to the National Weather Service.Full Story >
Hurricane Florence, a dangerous Category 4 storm, is almost the size of four states of Ohio combined, according to the National Weather Service.Full Story >
Two young Ripley County siblings died less than three months apart and their sibling is a suspect, prosecutors say.Full Story >
Two young Ripley County siblings died less than three months apart and their sibling is a suspect, prosecutors say.Full Story >
The Primary Magistrate for Hamilton County Courts has resigned, a source says.Full Story >
The Primary Magistrate for Hamilton County Courts has resigned, a source says.Full Story >
An Ohio State University student from Loveland died Tuesday in a fall from a university parking garage, university officials said Wednesday.Full Story >
An Ohio State University student from Loveland died Tuesday in a fall from a university parking garage, university officials said Wednesday.Full Story >
It's Christmas-time in Colerain for a young boy with cancer. The community is turning the town into a winter wonderland in hopes of giving the little boy a reason to smile.Full Story >
It's Christmas-time in Colerain for a young boy with cancer. The community is turning the town into a winter wonderland in hopes of giving the little boy a reason to smile.Full Story >