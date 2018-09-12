Ohio woman killed in crash involving police cruiser on chase

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman whose car was struck by a police officer chasing a stolen vehicle has been killed.
The Dayton Daily News reports 57-year-old Mary Taulbee, of Lebanon, died at a hospital after Tuesday evening's crash in southwest Ohio's Miami Township.
Officials say a Moraine police cruiser collided with Taulbee's vehicle as it chased an 18-year-old woman in a stolen Jeep. The woman crashed the Jeep and was arrested.
Moraine police spokesman Jon Spencer wouldn't name the officer involved in the pursuit.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Moraine police are investigating what happened before the office struck Taulbee's car.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hurricane Florence, a dangerous Category 4 storm, is almost the size of four states of Ohio combined, according to the National Weather Service.Full Story >
Hurricane Florence, a dangerous Category 4 storm, is almost the size of four states of Ohio combined, according to the National Weather Service.Full Story >
Two young Ripley County siblings died less than three months apart and their sibling is a suspect, prosecutors say.Full Story >
Two young Ripley County siblings died less than three months apart and their sibling is a suspect, prosecutors say.Full Story >
The Primary Magistrate for Hamilton County Courts has resigned, a source says.Full Story >
The Primary Magistrate for Hamilton County Courts has resigned, a source says.Full Story >
An Ohio State University student from Loveland died Tuesday in a fall from a university parking garage, university officials said Wednesday.Full Story >
An Ohio State University student from Loveland died Tuesday in a fall from a university parking garage, university officials said Wednesday.Full Story >
It's Christmas-time in Colerain for a young boy with cancer. The community is turning the town into a winter wonderland in hopes of giving the little boy a reason to smile.Full Story >
It's Christmas-time in Colerain for a young boy with cancer. The community is turning the town into a winter wonderland in hopes of giving the little boy a reason to smile.Full Story >