Hurricane Florence is 4 times larger than the state of Ohio

Hurricane Florence is four times the size of Ohio (WOIO)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Hurricane Florence, a dangerous Category 4 storm, is almost the size of four states of Ohio combined, according to the National Weather Service.

The large hurricane is swirling in the Atlantic Ocean towards North and South Carolina.

The latest advisory from the National Weather Service calls for winds of 130 miles per hour and predicts some areas in the Carolinas to receive 15 inches of rain or more.

Millions of people have been asked to evacuate from the projected impact zone.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.