Ex-Ohio cop sentenced to 43 years for sexual assaults

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio police officer has been sentenced to 43 years in prison for sexually assaulting four women while in uniform.
The Dayton Daily News reports the sentence handed down Wednesday in Dayton to 33-year-old Justin Sanderson, of Huber Heights, provides his first parole opportunity in 33 years.
Sanderson was a police officer in the tiny Montgomery County village of Phillipsburg. He was found guilty by a judge in August of rape, kidnapping and other charges.
Prosecutors say Sanderson was arrested in July 2017 after two women he met online told police they didn't feel free to resist his advances at a motel. Two other women stepped forward after his arrest to say he sexually assaulted them.
Sanderson's attorneys weren't immediately available for comment.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
