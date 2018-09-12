Sheriff: Railroad explosive device found in Butler County

Hurricane Florence is currently a powerful Category 4 hurricane and is expected to make a dangerous impact once it makes landfall along the coast of the southeast U.S. later this week.Full Story >
Hurricane Florence is currently a powerful Category 4 hurricane and is expected to make a dangerous impact once it makes landfall along the coast of the southeast U.S. later this week.Full Story >
New forecast models show Hurricane Florence impacts in South Carolina are more likely as the storm track continues to trend south following its northwestern path to the coast of North Carolina.Full Story >
New forecast models show Hurricane Florence impacts in South Carolina are more likely as the storm track continues to trend south following its northwestern path to the coast of North Carolina.Full Story >
The crime remains unsolved, as the victim recovers from a head injury, fractured wrist and badly broken ankle.Full Story >
The crime remains unsolved, as the victim recovers from a head injury, fractured wrist and badly broken ankle.Full Story >
If the speculation pans out, the even-bigger iPhone would represent Apple's attempt to feed consumers' appetite for increasingly bigger screens as they rely on smartphones to watch and record video.Full Story >
If the speculation pans out, the even-bigger iPhone would represent Apple's attempt to feed consumers' appetite for increasingly bigger screens as they rely on smartphones to watch and record video.Full Story >