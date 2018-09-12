Reds have three players on Silver Slugger Watch List

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett and third baseman Eugenio Suarez have been named to the Silver Slugger watch list for the National League.
Gennett has 22 home runs and 88 RBI this season. He leads the NL with his .321 batting average and could be the first Reds player to win a batting title since Pete Rose did it in 1973.
Suarez leads the NL with 101 RBI this season and ranks top three with 35 home runs.
Reds bullpen pitcher and power pinch-hitter Michael Lorenzen is also on the NL watch list with four home runs this season.
Louisville Slugger created the Silver Slugger Awards in 1980 to honor the top offensive producers by position.
