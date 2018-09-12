'Why were police chasing a car in a neighborhood?' boss asks after employee killed

Mary Taulbee, a realtor with Irongate Realtors, was killed during a police chase in Moraine Tuesday night, her company says. (Irongate Realtors)

A Lebanon, Ohio woman died in a Miami Township police chase Tuesday night.

Mary Taulbee was a realtor with Irongate Realtors in the Dayton Area, the business says.

They say she worked out of their Washington Township offices for 22 years.

"Mary was one of the top realtors in the area and top professional. Everyone loved her and she never said an unkind word.” said President of the company Steven Brown.

Brown said Taulbee was meeting a client in the neighborhood nearby when the crash happened.

"Every day our agents go out and you think you are safe," Brown said. "Why was a police agency chasing a car in a neighborhood? Those are the questions we want answered."

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Moraine police are investigating the events that led up to the crash.

